India's COVID-19 tally of cases rises to 4,30,01,477, death toll to 5,16,132; active cases decline to 30,799: Union health ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:35 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
