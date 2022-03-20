Single-day rise of 1,761 COVID-19 cases, 127 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,30,07,841, death toll to 5,16,479: Union health ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 09:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
