Delhi has cheapest electricity rates; 91.4% households availed benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21: L-G Anil Baijal in Assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi has cheapest electricity rates; 91.4% households availed benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21: L-G Anil Baijal in Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- L-G Anil Baijal
- Assembly
Advertisement