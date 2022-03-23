We will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held now and wins it: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tells reporter outside assembly.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 12:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
