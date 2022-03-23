New industrial policy, investment proposal will create employment in Jammu and Kashmir: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on J&K Budget.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
New industrial policy, investment proposal will create employment in Jammu and Kashmir: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on J&K Budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Budget
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement