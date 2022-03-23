100 pc COVID vaccination of eligible population achieved in J&K: FM Nirmala Sitharaman replying to debate on J&K budget in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- India
100 pc COVID vaccination of eligible population achieved in J&K: FM Nirmala Sitharaman replying to debate on J&K budget in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Rajya Sabha
- Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement