BJP delegation stopped from visiting the spot where eight people were burnt alive in Bengal's Birbhum district: Suvendu Adhikari.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP delegation stopped from visiting the spot where eight people were burnt alive in Bengal's Birbhum district: Suvendu Adhikari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Suvendu Adhikari
- Birbhum
Advertisement