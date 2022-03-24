Maruti Suzuki appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022: Company statement
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki appoints Hisashi Takeuchi as the new Managing Director and CEO with effect from April 1, 2022: Company statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hisashi Takeuchi
- Maruti Suzuki
Advertisement