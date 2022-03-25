Delhi's per capita income grows 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in 2021-22: Eco survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's per capita income grows 16.81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,01,982 in 2021-22: Eco survey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon shows understanding of India’s UN vote; tries to pacify US lawmakers about New Delhi’s position on Russia
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners land in Delhi from Bucharest
Kejriwal, Sisodia offer prayers at Delhi's Hanuman temple as AAP inches closer to victory in Punjab
Delhi Police to hold public hearings every Friday to address licence-related issue
Delhi: 2 held for cheating people on pretext of providing jobs