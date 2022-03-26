We expect to create 3 lakh jobs in retail sector in next 5 yrs and over 1.20 lakh new employment opportunities in next 1 year: Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:55 IST
- India
