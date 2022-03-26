More than 1.78 lakh youngsters got govt employment in last 7 yrs in Delhi, 51,307 of them got permanent jobs: Dy CM Sisodia in Budget speech.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:49 IST
