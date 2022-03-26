Price rise, unemployment two biggest challenges before common man. Delhi budget seeks to solve these problems: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Price rise, unemployment two biggest challenges before common man. Delhi budget seeks to solve these problems: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement