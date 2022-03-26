3.75 lakh parents shifted their children to govt schools. Delhi govt has given health security to its citizens that is unparalleled: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
3.75 lakh parents shifted their children to govt schools. Delhi govt has given health security to its citizens that is unparalleled: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement