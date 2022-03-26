Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs? BJP doing politics over issue: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:31 IST
