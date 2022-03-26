We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. Money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits: Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. Money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits: Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Kashmir Files'
- Kashmiri
- YouTube
Advertisement