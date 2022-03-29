Left Menu

CUET will be completely based on class 12 syllabus, no questions will be asked from class 11 course: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:33 IST
CUET will be completely based on class 12 syllabus, no questions will be asked from class 11 course: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.
  • Country:
  • India

CUET will be completely based on class 12 syllabus, no questions will be asked from class 11 course: UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022