Russia's military claims it will “fundamentally cut back'' operations near Kyiv, Chernihiv ''to increase trust'' in talks, reports AP.
PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:44 IST
