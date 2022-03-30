We want to fight polls, win everywhere on basis of our ideology, leadership's popularity, performance of govt: Home Minister Amit Shah in LS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:37 IST
