Some sections of Delhi Metro ph 4 to be opened by Mar 2023, final timeline of project may get stretched to Mar 2025: DMRC chief Mangu Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Some sections of Delhi Metro ph 4 to be opened by Mar 2023, final timeline of project may get stretched to Mar 2025: DMRC chief Mangu Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mangu Singh
Advertisement