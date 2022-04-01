National Education Policy wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of country:PM during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:04 IST
- Country:
- India
National Education Policy wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of country:PM during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' interaction with students.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Education Policy
- Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Advertisement