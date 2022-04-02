In Delhi we have finished corruption, in Punjab Bhagwant Mann finished corruption in ten days, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal says ahead of roadshow in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:39 IST
