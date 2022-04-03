Pakistan President Arif Alvi approves dissolution of National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:02 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
