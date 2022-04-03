TN's administration, finances badly degraded for 10 years; instead of just blaming past, DMK govt took proactive steps in 10 months: Stalin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 15:05 IST
- India
