DMK govt has fulfilled all poll promises; we're planning for future and will surely regain lost pride of Tamil Nadu soon: M K Stalin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK govt has fulfilled all poll promises; we're planning for future and will surely regain lost pride of Tamil Nadu soon: M K Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M K Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
Advertisement