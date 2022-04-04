The combined balance sheet of the merged entity will be Rs 17.87 lakh cr, net worth to be Rs 3.3 lakh cr: Deepak Parekh on HDFC-HDFC Bank merger
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The combined balance sheet of the merged entity will be Rs 17.87 lakh cr, net worth to be Rs 3.3 lakh cr: Deepak Parekh on HDFC-HDFC Bank merger
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepak Parekh
- PTI HV
- HDFC-HDFC Bank
- lakh cr
Advertisement