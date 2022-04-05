Road ahead for Cong is more challenging than ever before, our spirit of resilience is under severe test:Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 10:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Road ahead for Cong is more challenging than ever before, our spirit of resilience is under severe test:Sonia Gandhi at CPP meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement