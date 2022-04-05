EU Commission: President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this week, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
