Country's economic situation getting bad to worse; I doubt if states will be able to pay salaries in coming days: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-04-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Country's economic situation getting bad to worse; I doubt if states will be able to pay salaries in coming days: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement