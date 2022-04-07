CUET will give equal opportunities to students, unlike cut-off system that favoured those coming from lenient boards: DU VC Yogesh Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:55 IST
- Country:
- India
CUET will give equal opportunities to students, unlike cut-off system that favoured those coming from lenient boards: DU VC Yogesh Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DU VC Yogesh Singh
- CUET
Advertisement