We have established economic relations with Russia; our focus is on stabilising this established economic relations in current circumstances: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
We have established economic relations with Russia; our focus is on stabilising this established economic relations in current circumstances: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement