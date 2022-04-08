Governor of Donetsk region: Thousands of civilians were at the train station waiting to evacuate when rocket strike hit, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
