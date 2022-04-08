Cabinet approves distribution of fortified rice through PDS and other govt schemes in three phases: Union minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet approves distribution of fortified rice through PDS and other govt schemes in three phases: Union minister Anurag Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anurag Thakur
- Cabinet
Advertisement