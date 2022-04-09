Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech cut prices of COVID-19 vaccines for private hospitals to Rs 225 per dose after discussions with govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech cut prices of COVID-19 vaccines for private hospitals to Rs 225 per dose after discussions with govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Biotech
- Serum Institute
Advertisement