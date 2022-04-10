Farm sector growth to be around 3 pc in FY22; can improve in FY23 if monsoon, other conditions are favourable: Niti member Ramesh Chand.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Farm sector growth to be around 3 pc in FY22; can improve in FY23 if monsoon, other conditions are favourable: Niti member Ramesh Chand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Niti
- monsoon
- FY22
- Ramesh Chand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yoga uniting world in pursuit of good health, wellness: PM Modi
Lemkin Institute, Bangladeshi diaspora call for formal recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide by Pak Army
PM Modi hails initiative to set up WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine in Gujarat
25,000 jobs will be created for women under 'Smart Urban Farming' initiative: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia in Budget speech.
'Rozgar Budget' will prepare employment opportunities for youth in Delhi, every section of society taken care of: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal