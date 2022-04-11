Telangana CM gives 24 hrs time to Centre for responding to state's demand on paddy procurement, failing which it will intensify protest.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
