Keeping a close watch on Covid situation in Delhi. No need to panic right now. All steps will be taken if need arises: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:46 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
