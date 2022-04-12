President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Russia's far east says his country can't be isolated in the world, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 15:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin on a visit to Russia's far east says his country can't be isolated in the world, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
Advertisement