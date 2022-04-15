Two decades ago Gujarat had 9 medical colleges, now it has one AIIMS and over 3 dozen medical colleges, says Prime Minister Modi, dedicating K K Patel Hospital in Bhuj via video link.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
