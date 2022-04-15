PM Modi calls for constructing 75 lakes per district on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, saying Kutch district requires them as it is rain deficient.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi calls for constructing 75 lakes per district on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, saying Kutch district requires them as it is rain deficient.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement