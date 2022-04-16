Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha wins Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll for TMC by margin of 3,03,209 votes: EC website.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 17:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha wins Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll for TMC by margin of 3,03,209 votes: EC website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shatrughan
- Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll
Advertisement