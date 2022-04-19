Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lay foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lay foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicines (GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat.
