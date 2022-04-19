Indian and foreign institutions will be now be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes: UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
Indian and foreign institutions will be now be able to offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes: UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
