Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, says district-level committees to be formed to resolve border disputes.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:59 IST
India
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI SSG
- Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Pema Khandu
