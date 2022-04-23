Govt takes exception to television coverage of Ukraine-Russia conflict, Delhi riots; 'strongly advises' channels to follow rules: Advisory
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt takes exception to television coverage of Ukraine-Russia conflict, Delhi riots; 'strongly advises' channels to follow rules: Advisory
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Advisory PTI
- Delhi
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Govt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi govt likely to roll out EMI facility on electric 2-wheelers for employees
Punjab Police book Delhi BJP Spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal
Delhi CM Kejriwal to review progress of 'Rozgar Budget today
Delhi plans EMI facility to encourage electric 2-wheelers adoption among govt employees
HC for Delhi govt reply on appointment of presiding officers in Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals