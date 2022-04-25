Matters relating to organisational restructuring, broad strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be deliberated at 'Chintan Shivir': Cong.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Matters relating to organisational restructuring, broad strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be deliberated at 'Chintan Shivir': Cong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chintan Shivir
- Sabha
Advertisement