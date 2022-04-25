RJD never aligned with RSS, BJP and their allies directly or indirectly; its opinions not formed on ideology of convenience: Tejashwi to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
RJD never aligned with RSS, BJP and their allies directly or indirectly; its opinions not formed on ideology of convenience: Tejashwi to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi
Advertisement