We have spent Rs 1,500 crore in last 3 yrs to give subsidy of Re 1 per litre of petrol; demand Centre to decrease fuel price: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
