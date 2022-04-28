Single-day rise of 3,303 COVID-19 cases, 39 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,30,68,799, death toll to 5,23,693: Union health ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 09:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
