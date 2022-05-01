In terms of capability development & force modernisation, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation: Gen Pande.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In terms of capability development & force modernisation, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation: Gen Pande.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gen Pande
Advertisement