Due to vaccination, number of hospital admissions needed for Covid cases very less; situation not so serious: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Due to vaccination, number of hospital admissions needed for Covid cases very less; situation not so serious: Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Delhi Health Min Satyendar
Advertisement